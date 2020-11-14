BMC, public join hands to sweep Mumbai clean

The civic body collected 2,780 metric tonne of garbage in a day-long cleanliness and sanitation drive across the city on Thursday. Citizens, public representatives lend a hand to the BMC officials in the cleanliness drive.

Ahead of the Diwali festival, BMC had directed all ward offices to carry out ward-wise cleanliness and sanitisation drive on Thursday.

As per a circular issued to all ward offices, the Assistant Municipal Commissioners of all wards have been asked to seek participation from citizens and public representatives for the cleanliness and sanitisation drive. Total 15,230 BMC employees and 2,884 volunteers (Citizens, public representatives etc.) participated in the cleanliness drive.

During the drive, roads, bylanes, flyovers, parks, statues and monuments, bus stops, lakes, toilets, tourist spots, markets, commercial establishments, and other public places, were extensively cleaned.

Senior BMC officials also visited the site of waste to energy project that in underway near Haji Ali. Started as a pilot project to generate electricity from waste ion a 1,400-square-foot plot of land near Haji Ali the project is expected to generate electricity from two metric tonne waste.

The project is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021 and is it is estimated that the project will generate 1.82 lakh units of electricity per year.