BMC proposes water cut from 135 to 90 litres/person

Mumbai: The BMC provides 135 litres of water for one person daily. However, it has been decided by the BMC’s Hydraulic dept it will be reduced to 90 litres per person.

The circular issued for this was presented in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. Standing committee member Sanjay Ghadi raised the issue and demanded immediate cancellation of the circular.

Ghadi said BMC is not providing sufficient water, and it has announced a water-cut. The circular has mentioned besides the 90 litres of drinking water per person, an additional 45 litres should be made available from rainwater harvesting, bore wells etc. “

There is lack of space in city and its suburbs, and the permission to dig bore-wells in the suburbs is only up to 200 metres below ground. If over 200 metres is dug then we get saline water.

Hence, the water department should cancel this circular.” Responding to this, Additional Commissioner Praveen Darade said according to the development planning 2034, it’s mandatory to have rainwater harvesting in the new constructions — commercial or residential.

This new scheme will been implemented in a place with an area of ​​over 20,000 sqm. The water available through rainwater harvesting should be used as additional water in the new buildings. The effect of this circular will not affect daily water supply.