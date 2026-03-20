BMC Prepares 77-Hectare Coastal Land, Reliance Foundation To Create Green Gardens

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will spend more than Rs 100 crores of public money for the levelling of the 77 hectares reclaimed land along the Mumbai Coastal Road, before handing it over to Reliance Foundation for landscaping. Reliance has been awarded the contract to landscape and beautify the reclaimed land, which comes to estimated cost of Rs 400 crore and will be done under CSR. The foundation's head Nita Ambani recently said that 'Coastal Gardens' will be created, a green lung for Mumbai, announcing the project.

"It was earlier decided that Reliance will do all work. However, they have asked the civic body to resurface and level the land. It has been decided to fill the land at height of 900 mm with mud, accordingly trees can be planted. Work at one strech has already begun. It is important to handover some parcels of reclaimed land before monsoon, so that the trees and shrubs planted will grow in during rains," a civic official privy to the project said.

The FPJ had reported on February 23 that within three seasons, the Coastal Road Gardens will be ready at reclaimed land alongside Mumbai Coastal Road south. The plan is to develop a "A Green Necklace" ahead of Marine Drive's Queens necklace.

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The timeline was announced by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in the citizens dialogue held by South Mumbai Residents Association, where a draft concept plan of the Coastal Road Gardens was unveiled. The much awaited design plan boosted hopes of Mumbaikars to have a big green space along the reclaimed land of Mumbai Coastal Road south.

The design plan showed that 55% area will be used for Forests & Woods, 25% Open Recreational Areas, 10% area for Pathways and 10% for Plazas. The plan states that the Coastal Road Gardens will have amenities and pathways carved out of Forested areas, Miyawaki Microforest Pocket, Urban Parkland Pockets and Urban Woodland Pockets.

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