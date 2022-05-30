BMC polls: Lottery for ward reservations to be held on Tuesday

BMC | FPJ

Mumbai: The lottery for ward reservations for the upcoming BMC elections will be held at the Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra on Tuesday. The State Election Commission (SEC) directed BMC to begin the process of corporation election following the Supreme Court order. The SEC has already accepted the draft of electoral ward boundaries demarcation. The total electoral wards have been increased to 236 from 227. Only the proceedure of reservation of ward was left, which will be held on Tuesday.

It is considered as one of the important procedures from the candidate's point of view, which would clear the picture as to which of the 236 wards are reserved for women, Scheduled Caste, and Schedule Tribe candidates. The lottery will decide the wards reserved SC-ST women candidates.

Tuesday's lottery procedure will decide the fate of aspiring as well as existing candidates. A number of candidates were seen nervour with keeping their fingers crossed.

Many sitting corporators have spent a huge amount on various projects in their constituency to secure their ward but will their wards' status will be retained or will it fall in any reserved category will be decided only on Tuesday.

In 2017, when the last lottery process was conducted, it had crashed dreams of a number of aspirants. Sandip Deshpande, the then corporator of MNS, had to leave his seat for a woman candidate. Similarly, Yashodhar Phanse, standing committee chairman from 2012-2017 also had to leave his seat for a woman candidate. Best chairman Arun Dudhwadkar, too, had to leave his ward for a woman candidate.

Of the total 236 wards, 118 wards will be reserved for women candidates, 15 for the backward class. Among them, eight wards will be reserved for SC women candidates and two for ST candidates. The remaining 219 electoral wards will be for open candidates among them 109 wards will be for women. Draft of ward reservation will be published on June 1. Thereafter, suggestions and objections will be called till June 6. Citizens can submit their suggestions and objections at 24 administrative wards of BMC. The final draft would be submitted to the SEC on June 13.