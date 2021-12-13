BMC polls 2022: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA forges alliance with RJD and IUML

In a new development ahead of the upcoming BMC elections to be held in 2022, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Monday formed a three-party coalition with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In the press conference held by VBA at Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar, Ambedkar announced the alliance in the presence of the representatives of the other two parties.

The IUML is an influential party in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, whereas the RJD has a stronghold in Bihar. During the press conference, the allies maintained that the alliance of VBA with IUML and RJD may prove to be a plus point for them in the upcoming BMC elections. The VBA plans to contest 80-90 seats in the upcoming civic polls.

While addressing the media Prakash Ambedkar, the President of VBA said: “It's a three-party alliance, we are keeping the doors open for more parties to join in. I don’t choose my alliance, I accept anyone who comes to us. By January 15 we will announce the seat-sharing for the elections. We are hoping to start a new wave in BMC.”

Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution.

“This alliance was not motivated by religion but by recognised political parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the other two parties agreed with the ideologies and issues of the VBA. "As Congress has decided to contest alone but that VBA's doors will be open for them," Ambedkar further said hinting that they are open to the idea of forging an alliance with the Indian National Congress.

