BMC plans to open eight new parking spaces in Mumbai

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a formula-based penalty for unauthorised parking which will be equivalent to about 40 times the existing parking charges.

In July 2019, the civic body had introduced new parking rules and levying steep fines for unauthorised parking within 500 metres of designated public parking lots or BEST bus depots. The penalty was ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,250.

The move, however, was came under fire from the citizens as well as public representatives. Even Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) termed it as arbitrary and exorbitant. Hence the civic body forced to review it.