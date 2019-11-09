BMC plans to open DP route in Dahisar

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be opening the 450-metre long DP route soon, which falls under the R North ward and will connect the Ketkipada road to Dahisar toll naka via Suhasini Pavaskar Road.

The opening of this route will ease the traffic as commuters can easily reach the toll plaza on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East.

Shiv Sena corporator Balkrishna Brid from a long time was trying to get this route open for the public, which will cut their distance and time to reach the toll plaza on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East.

The route from Dahisar East is parallel to the western urban route. With the opening of the DP road, residents will no longer have to pay a toll.

The bhoomi puja of the DP route was conducted on Wednesday by Shiv Sena leaders Vilas Potnis, MLA Prakash Surve and corporator Balkrishna Brid.

Along with Shiv Sena leaders, party workers and local residents were also present for the occasion.