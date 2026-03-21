BMC Orders Trident Hotel To Remove Unauthorised 'Hanger-Like' Structure At Nariman Point Pool Level

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered removal of an allegedly unauthorised temporary “hanger-like” structure at the pool level of the Trident Hotel Nariman Point after rejecting its regularisation plea. The civic body has warned demolition and further action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act for non-compliance.

Stop Work History

The speaking order was issued by the BMC's A ward on March 18, copy of which is with FPJ. The office in its notice says that the “hanger-like” structure — made of aluminium channels and panel sheets and measuring approximately 26 m x 1 m x 3.5 m — was constructed without requisite permissions. The ward office had issued the Stop Work notice under section 354 A of MMC Act to the said construction on March 11, 2026.

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However, at the hearing on March 18, concerned party submitted a reply with an online proposal, but the BMC stated it was rejected. The order records that despite adequate opportunity, the noticee failed to produce valid permissions or remove the structure, rendering the ongoing work unauthorised. However, a senior civic official said, "The application was rejected because it was filed under the wrong category. He added that if they reapply correctly, the temporary shed approval should go through and no demolition would be needed."

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