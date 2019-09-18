BMC okays proposal to reconstruct bridges, with new term

Mumbai: The BMC will spend Rs95 crore on the reconstruction of the seven bridges in the eastern and western suburb. A proposal was tabled and approved in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. BMC kept a new rule of reward or penalty for the contractors to finish the work on time.

The BMC's bridges dept had decided to demolish and reconstruct the bridges in the city and western suburb. For the reconstruction of the seven bridges, BMC will spend Rs95,42,22,887. The bridges dept chief engineer, Sanjay Darade, said, "The work will start after obtaining the required permission and NOCs from Traffic police Dept. Till 2020, all the seven bridges will be opened."

“We have started with a new rule of giving an incentive of 0.01 per cent to the contractor to finish the work in less time or on given time. Also, they will be penalised at 0.02 per cent of the total cost of the construction. For now, this condition has been attached only for these seven bridges. We will continue with this term on getting a positive result,” said Darade.

After the collapse of the Himalaya foot over bridge on March 14, the structural audit of the bridges were conducted. The report suggested that the seven bridges in the eastern and western suburb were in extreme dilapidated condition. Due to the closure of bridges in the city, citizens have to face traffic woes.

Bridges Cost (in rupees)

Bandra East 5,30,87,616

Juhu Tara Road 15,34,02,892

Dhobi Ghat, Majas 6,98,31,637

Meghwadi Junction, Majas 4,38,01,504

Orbit Mall, Piramal Nagar 26,26,60,026

Malad Link Road 22,90,90,110

Borivli-Dahisar Bridge 14,23,49,102