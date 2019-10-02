BMC nets Rs 7 lakh parking fine

Mumbai: BMC’s G North ward office has cracked down on the illegal parked vehicle owners in the no-parking area near Kohinoor Public Parking Lot (PPL) and recovered Rs 7,37,240 as fine.

BMC took action against 61 four-wheelers and 37 two-wheelers by penalising the owners for parking in the radius of 500 metres of BMC’s authorised pay and parking space.

Recently, BMC had announced ‘no parking area ’ in the radius of 500 metres of the authorised parking lot from July 6.

Also, strict action will be taken against vehicles owners who park within 50 metres of any BEST bus stop and within a radius of 500 metres of the authorised parking lots. The civic administration is convinced that the implementation of new parking rules has mitigated traffic problems to a large extent.