Mumbai

Updated on IST

BMC nets Rs 5.19 lakh fine in drive against illegal parking

By PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began imposing hefty fines for illegal parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots from July 7. The fines range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles.

