BMC mulls over Goregaon-Mulund 1200m subway

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring new optionsto tackle the ever increasing number of vehicles and is planning to make a subway under the Goregaon-Amar Nagar-Mulund link road. BMC will make an underground way without affecting the Film City.

Under this work, a 1200 metre long subway will be dug from below the National Park. According to the BMC, they have got the required permission from the Wildlife Board under the Wild life Protection Act, to construct this link road project. However, they are yet to get the permission from the forest department.

A proposal for this subway will be tabled in the standing committee meeting for approval on Thursday. A project report will be drafted for proper alignment review and tender management. M/s Pedico ltd has been appointed as the consultant and will be given Rs 3.32 crore.