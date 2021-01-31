BMC may soon join hands with international firms to build underground water tanks

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may join hands with international players for the construction of underground water storage facilities.

Following several instances of flooding since the past few years, the civic body started looking out for options to come up with additional spaces for storing rainwater. Borrowing the idea of flood water tunnels in Tokyo, Japan, and underground catchment tanks of South Korea, they floated the idea of building underground water tanks in Mumbai. The then Municipal Chief Praveen Pardeshi had also invited experts from Japan to survey the flood conditions in Mumbai.

After the floods brought the maximum city to a standstill last year, the Storm Water Drain (SWD) Department of the civic body had floated tenders and invited consultants to build underground tanks. Responses have come from firms based in the Netherlands and Japan. "The idea is to build underground catchment areas where the rain water could be stored. Later, it could be either pumped or can be recycled as well,” a senior SWD official told the Free Press Journal.

The official stated that consultants will be asked to carry out evaluation and make detailed survey reports based on the geographical conditions of Mumbai. He stated that consultants will also conduct detailed study of the drainage system and soil condition of Mumbai. "Currently, we are going through the proposal sent by them and we have also shared a report about what we want. The process is underway and a call will be taken soon," the official added.