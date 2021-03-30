BMC makes available 2,269 beds in private hospitals amid spike in Covid-19 cases

In view of galloping Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC will make available 2,269 Covid-19 beds which will include 360 ICU beds in private hospitals with immediate effect.

"We will be making additional 2269 beds available to our citizens in private hospitals including 360 ICU beds with immediate effect. This will be in addition to more than 3000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for Covid-19 patients including 450 beds vacant in private hospitals. We are also operationalising additional 1500 beds in Jumbo field hospitals this week to take vacant beds to 7,000 beds by this weekend,’’ said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

Chahal further stated that no bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals as all allotment of hospital beds will be done through 24 ward war rooms only. He has urged people not to procure positive Covid-19 reports directly from testing labs. "Let the name come to us in our line list from labs at midnight and we will go to their homes with the availability of beds early next morning as we have been doing since last June. Let us all follow the system pleas,’’ he added.

Chahal’s announcement came a day after BMC decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms. In its order, BMC said "No asymptomatic Covid positive patients without any comorbidities will be allotted a COVID bed in any public or private hospital. A needy patient is the one with mild or serious symptoms or a Covid patient with comorbidities.’’

Chahal has empowered assistant commissioners to take decisions at the ward level and stressed activation of war rooms at the ward level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others.

BMC in its order further said that 80% of the total beds and 100% of ICU beds in private hospitals shall be kept reserved only for the allotment through war rooms for Covid-19 patients. Chahal has directed all hospitals in Mumbai to charge patients as per the rates notified by the Maharashtra Government.