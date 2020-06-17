BMC launches ‘Reach out to the Patient’ strategy

Mumbai: Amidst slowing down the doubling rate of COVID-19 to average 24 days and death rate at 3.4%, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now launched ‘’Reach out to the Patient’’ strategy after its ‘’Chase the Virus’’ plan. This is important as BMC has estimated that there would be a total of 1 lakh COVID 19 positive cases by June 30.

BMC officer, who is the leading member of the Task Force, told FPJ, ‘’Under the new strategy, the decentralised ward war rooms are now established which aim at reaching out to the patient right from the delicate communication about his positivity, to checking his symptoms, to booking a bed for him based on his symptoms & reaching him to the appropriate Covid care facility. It has started yielding positive results as Mumbai’s number of discharged cases is now much more than active cases. The discharged patients on Monday were 30125 against 26828 active patients.’’ He said, in fact, each of the patients who recovered has a story of triumph to tell.

The officer said the BMC hospitals have throughout carried about 70% of Covid care load, the proverbial Atlas’s burden. ‘’The average daily growth rate for the 7 days till June 15 of new Covid 19 has been 2.49%. The lowest was 1.1% in FN ward while the highest 5.6% was in RN ward,’’ he added.

The Task Force has observed that the deployment of doctors and nurses from Kerala and a couple of other states and also from various districts have helped BMC to mop up additional manpower for treatment.

BMC along with ‘’Reach out to the Patient’’ strategy has launched massive monsoon related works to avoid the spread of malaria, dengue or swine flu during the Covid 19 pandemic. ‘’Fight the Bite campaign launched in the past to curb malaria, a similar campaign has been launched to prevent and control monsoon diseases in Mumbai,’’ the officer said.

The Task Force has suggested that BMC repeatedly appeal to the Mumbaikars for social distancing as the best way to prevent the spread which may ultimately lead to the dreaded Second Wave.