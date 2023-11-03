BMC Launches Intensive Cleaning Drive for Mumbai Roads to Combat Air Pollution | representational pic/ Twitter

Mumbai: In an effort to mitigate air pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a comprehensive cleaning operation targeting footpaths and roads exceeding 60 feet in width across Mumbai. Utilizing 121 tankers daily, the BMC is washing approximately 650 km of roads during non-peak hours from 3 am to 6 am. Significantly, only treated water is being used for these cleaning activities, ensuring environmental safety, as confirmed by civic officials.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC To Hire Consultants To Help Ease Traffic Congestion

Daily cleaning of city's busiest roads

Under the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC administration has mandated the daily cleaning of the busiest roads in Mumbai as a crucial measure to combat air pollution. A video conferencing meeting was promptly organised by Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde at BMC headquarters to coordinate these efforts. Shinde emphasised, "Officials from all 24 administrative wards are tasked with identifying the busiest roads in their respective areas and determining the required number of tankers for cleaning. We are providing necessary manpower and machines to support their work."

The cleaning process involves brushing the roads before washing them with water. Civic workers have been instructed to complete the cleaning within three hours each morning to minimise inconvenience to citizens. Some roads will also be washed in the afternoon when there are fewer people on the streets. Additionally, the BMC has proactively ordered 30 new anti-smog guns, also known as mist spray machines, to settle dust in areas with poor air quality. To avoid delays, 30 machines will be temporarily hired until the new vehicles arrive. Furthermore, the BMC plans to augment the fleet with more vehicles dedicated to road cleaning.

To uphold cleanliness standards, the BMC has issued strict guidelines. Vehicles transporting construction materials and debris must be covered, and thorough cleaning after each consignment is mandatory. Moreover, every vehicle carrying radar equipment must be equipped with a GPS system for real-time monitoring, ensuring precise tracking of their movements. The civic authorities have also mandated the integration of the Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) with the civic system, enhancing overall efficiency and oversight.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)