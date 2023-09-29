BMC Launches Innovative Rabies Vaccination Drive with QR Code Collars for Mumbai Stray Dogs | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a massive rabies vaccination drive in six zones of Mumbai in the first phase, aiming to vaccinate 15,000 dogs. Each dog will be fitted with a QR code collar, allowing their information to be accessed through a mobile app.

The BMC has taken the initiative to make Mumbai rabies-free, targeting the inoculation of 15,000 stray dogs. To achieve this goal, the BMC has partnered with 15 organizations and selected six zones in Mumbai. After vaccination, each dog will be fitted with a QR code collar. Scanning the QR code will reveal information about the person responsible for feeding the dog and the date of its last vaccination. This unique technique is being implemented by BMC, setting it apart from other municipal corporations in the country.

Campaign began on International Rabies Day

On September 28, International Rabies Day, BMC initiated the campaign with the support of Mumbai Veterinary College, Mumbai City Traffic Division, PET Practitioners Association of Mumbai, and others. The campaign will run from September 29 to October 10, 2023, focusing on areas such as Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Bhandup, and Mulund, where vaccinations will be administered.

In 2014, Mumbai had 95,000 stray dogs; now, the dog population has surged to over 1.64 lakhs. BMC will collect information on stray dogs and consolidate it in a mobile app. Through this app and the QR code, one can view vaccination photos and primary health information of each dog.