BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam: Health Official Seeks Bail in PMLA Case | ED

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health official Dr. Kishore Bisure, who was booked for money laundering in connection with irregularities at BMC's Jumbo Centre, has sought bail. He claims that the BMC's audit report exonerated all BMC officials. Additionally, he stated that he had no role in the contract given to the firm linked to Sanjay Raut's close friend, Sujit Patker.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Patkar and Bisure on July 20, 2023. In its chargesheet submitted in September, the ED claimed that the accused paid BMC officials in gold biscuits. The agency alleged that Bisure received 20 lakhs in cash and kind.

Bisure's bail plea

Bisure filed a bail plea last week, stating that he was arrested for the alleged failure to discharge his duty as the Dean of the Jumbo Covid Centre, which was the second part of the crime. He clarified that he did not prepare any documents single-handedly nor was he the final authority for approving bill clearances.

Bisure argued that he was made a scapegoat. He cited Varsha Prasad Desai (Accounts Officer of BMC), who stated that she found discrepancies in the documents accompanying Lifeline's bills. According to her statement, she was instructed by the then Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Sub-Urban) to clear Lifeline's invoices without complete documents.

"It is pertinent to note that no prosecution/action or arrest has been taken against the said then Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Sub-Urban). As per the prosecution's case, the final approval to clear the invoices came from the top BMC officials. Therefore, it is evident that the Applicant herein has been made a scapegoat, and there is no cogent material to justify his continued incarceration," Bisure argued.

Bisure further pleaded that he cannot be said to have facilitated the clearing of bills single-handedly or assisted in generating proceeds of crime. He also stated that he had no role in the final disbursal of money. The defense also cited BMC's audit report, which stated that none of the BMC officials were involved in the case.

