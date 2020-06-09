BMC issues revised guidelines, says shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday

The BMC on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for easing of restrictions and phase-wise unlocking of the lockdown. This comes days after Maharashtra government issued guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions.

According to the revised guidelines, all markets and shops, except mall and market complexes, are allowed to function for full working hours. "All shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours on one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the next day," the order states. These shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sunday.