BMC issues revised guidelines, says shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday

The BMC on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for easing of restrictions and phase-wise unlocking of the lockdown. This comes days after Maharashtra government issued guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions.
According to the revised guidelines, all markets and shops, except mall and market complexes, are allowed to function for full working hours. "All shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours on one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the next day," the order states. These shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sunday.
Rest of the BMC's revised guidelines are in sync with the state government's Mission Begin Again guidelines issued on May 31.
The revised guidelines state all private offices can operate with up to 10 percent staff, while the remaining staff can continue to work from home. It also states that printing and distribution of newspapers can resume from June 7. Offices and staff of educational institutions can operate only for "non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results."
Maharashtra government had said no permission will be required to travel within MMR area. "The inter-district movements of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitian Region) shall be allowed without restrictions," the state government's revised guidelines said.
