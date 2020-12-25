BMC invites bid for maintenance of heritage monuments in South Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a contractor/ agency for the upkeep and maintenance of historical statues, monuments and memorials in South Mumbai located within the Fort heritage precincts. Lying in decay and neglect for years, the civic body on December 15 invited bids for appointing a triennial maintenance contractor for regular maintenance and upkeep costing Rs 1 crore to the BMC coffers.

The heritage statues, monuments and memorials that celebrate the rich history of Mumbai have been in lying in neglect, exposed under the sun, covered in pigeon droppings. They were cleaned on various occasions related to them like birth anniversary, death anniversary only.

The contract includes cleaning the premises and the statues/ monuments, regular maintenance of lawn/trees if any, providing 24/7 security in some cases etc. Comprehensive maintenance of the lights, electrical systems, regular monitoring. For Bronze statues- Cleaning the statues with water and cleaning agent as approved by conservator/artist Every three months.

"The bird faeces coupled with polluted weather can damage the statues, memorials, monuments irreparably. We also thought of an enclosure build to arrest the regular erosion and corrosion of the statues. However, regular maintenance and upkeep was still something we needed to do. This triennial maintenance contract would ensure that the statues are cleaned and maintained throughout the year for the next three years even in Monsoon. The applicants can visit the monuments/statues in the Fort Heritage Precinct under reference and can collect the information of the present status from the department that has invited the bids. There is a total of 19 statues/ memorials/ monuments which will fall under this contract of maintenance and upkeep," said a senior BMC official.