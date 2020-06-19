BMC instals huge oxygen cylinders at 20 places

With the demand of oxygen surging in hospitals and covid care facilities the BMC has installed huge liquid oxygen tanks at 20 places including key hospitals like KEM, BYL Nair, Sion and recently created jumbo covid care facilities in the city.

With an increasing number of covid 19 patients requiring oxygen support hospitals have been complaining about lower oxygen pressure in their piped supply. there have been instances where have some patients have turned critical due to a dip in pressure.

To be able to cater to the rising demand for oxygen supply, the BMC is to procure 2.08 lakh kilolitres of liquid oxygen. The civic body is constructing platforms to install these huge cylinders to store the oxygen, the work is said to be completed next week.

The BMC has decided to upgrade the capacity in hospitals with 16 tanks of 13-kilo litre capacity and 4 with 6-kilo litre capacity. These tanks are being supplied from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

Oxygen consumption in the hospital has gone up eight times since the pandemic began, BMC officials have said.

"Demand for Oxygen in most of the hospitals have increased by nearly five times as compared to the pre-pandemic time. These 20 tanks will also be installed at some of the jumbo covid 19 facilities where we have ICU and oxygen beds along with some of the key dedicated covid 19 hospitals," said Additional municipal commissioner - P Velarasu.

Apart from this, 100 Dura Oxygen Cylinders will also be supplied at HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Bhagwati Hospital inBorivali, Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and Govandi, Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, NESCO jumbo facility Center, Goregaon.

Apart from this, 100 Dura Oxygen Cylinders will also be supplied at HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Bhagwati Hospital inBorivali, Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and Govandi, Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, NESCO jumbo facility Center, Goregaon.