BMC has better control over delivery of public health services: Survey

Mumbai: Mumbai is one of the few cities in the country to have active local governance amid the global Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

City-based NGO Praja Foundation conducted a survey in all the 28 states and national capital Delhi during the month of April and May, when the Covid-19 numbers were at peak. The study included random stake holders from such as elected representatives, local administration and civil society organisations from the 29 states.

In the survey, it has been found Mumbai is the only city other than Ranchi, Coimbatore and Bhubhaneshwar to have control over delivery of public health services in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been the apex organisation in managing the public healthcare system in the fight against global pandemic. The survey also showed Mumbai among the few cities after Kochi, Aizawl, Agartala and Bhubhaneshwar where the civic body has taken response action in every ward level.

Meanwhile, 83% of the city didn’t take action in ward level.

"During the outbreak, it became important to understand how the city level governing bodies functioned in the pandemic management and city level coordination has been important in containing the spread of the virus," said Nitai Mehta, founder and managing trustee Praja Foundation.

"Post initial phase of lockdown, city governments and state governments started to work closely, by this time the cities have already been affected. Thus the city-level coordination with the state government was clearly required," stated Milind Mhaske, director of the foundation.