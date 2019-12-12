BMC gets nod to start its own power plant

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday granted permission to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start its own power generation unit.
The BMC, the richest civic body in the country, would set up a hydro-electric power plant near the Vaitarna lake, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.
