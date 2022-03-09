BMC gears up for rains

Brihanmumbai Municipal Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss pre-monsoon arrangements with all the stakeholders concerned.

Taking a stern view of the improper disposal of debris, he directed the civic officers to file police complaints against the agencies which fail to remove the rubble after completion of works like digging roads, laying wires and so on.

Ordering to finish all road repairing work before May 15, he further asked the officers to commence trimming of tree branches and proper closure of manholes to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the power companies were also told to ensure uninterrupted service while the fire brigade, health department, navy and NDRF were asked to be ready for tackling monsoon woes.

The representatives of railways, MMRDA, MSRDC and MHADA were also present in the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:12 AM IST