BMC gears up for Ganesh visarjan

Mumbai: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be coming to an end for this year, with Ganesh Visarjan taking place on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made various arrangements for the Anant Chaturdashi last day of the Ganesh visarjan.

On the last day of the visarjan BMC seems to have pulled their socks and stood ready with the arrangements required for the final day of the festival.

The BMC have deployed 8,000 workers, officers with all the required resources at the all 69 natural immersion spots and 32 artificial lakes.

Along with the BMC workers and officials, police and home guard were deployed on the roads and the beaches, in order to bring ease to lakhs of devotees who will visit the beach for the visarjan of their beloved Bappa.

Various services are involved to avoid any mishap and better guidance for the devotees.

According to the D ward assistant commissioner, Vishwas Mote, they have deployed 400 workers including officials of various agencies to avoid any kind of difficulties to the devotees.

“In addition to the arrangements done for the devotees on the beach, a special shamiana is been made for the foreign tourist. The shamiana will be fully air conditioned with police security. So that foreigners can learn about our customs and tradition and enjoy the Ganesh Visarjan,” Mote.