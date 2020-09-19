Kangana approached the court with 'unclean hands', suppressed 'true facts': BMC files another affidavit in Bombay HC

"The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions. In fact, having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on," read the earlier affidavit.

The BMC's affidavit comes on the rejoinder filed by Ranaut's lawyer on the earlier affidavit. The High Court is slated to hear the matter on September 22.

The High Court had last week stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Ranaut's property. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.