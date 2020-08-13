Mumbai: BMC extends Abhay Yojana till Dec 31

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the Abhay Yojana till December 31, 2020 because of the present coronavirus pandemic. BMC will waive 2% additional charges on pending water bills.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, "The Abhay Yojana, due to expire on August 12, 2020, has been extended till December 31, 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The 2% additional charge levied on arrears of pending water bills to BMC every month are waived off under the Abhay Yojana.’’

He thanked the former city mayor Sunil Prabhu for seeking this extension with the BMC by writing to him in his capacity as the Guardian Minister.

Prabhu urged the Mumbaikars to take advantage of the extension granted till December end.