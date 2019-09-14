BMC expects to reopen Bandra skywalk by December

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court has said that the Bandra-Kalanagar skywalk will be re-opened by December 31.

The affidavit states that the structural audit of the bridge will be conducted by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) by October 15 and by November 15, the final report will be submitted.

Also, it was mentioned in the affidavit that the skywalk is safe but will be kept closed for pedestrians till the structural audit report is given by VJTI.

The skywalk was closed for the last few months for pedestrians. However,it will reopened for pedestrians by December 31, BMC said in the high court.

Commuters are facing lots of problems due to the closure of the skywalk that starts from Bandra railway station and ends in Kalanagar. The skywalk was built to avoid the traffic of the Western Express Highway.

But due to certain issues, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had closed the skywalk. A local resident, KPP Nair had filed a petition in this regard in the Bombay High Court.