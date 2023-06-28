BMC Engineer Assault: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers; Remanded To Judicial Custody

Mumbai News: Vakola Cops Book Over 15 Persons, Including Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab, For Allegedly Assaulting BMC Official |

The Mumbai Police have arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in connection with an assault on a civic engineer, an official said. Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab was also named as an accused in the FIR registered on Tuesday, but he was not arrested.

Accused produced before court

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were on Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody, the official from Vakola police station said.



The incident

Parab and other Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a Shiv Sena (UBT) 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, as per the FIR.

Video surfaces

A video of the attack later went viral on social media. In it, Parab and other workers are seen asking to hand over the officers concerned to them. When the officer came forward, UBT workers started beating him up. The Shiv Sainiks claimed that the structure was razed along with a photograph of late Balasaheb Thackeray despite repeated requests to remove it from office before demolishing it.

Case registered

The case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

Parab asked that if Eknath Shinde is taking ahead of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, then how he has directed action on the shakha where Balasaheb and Shivaji Maharaj’s photos were put up on the walls.