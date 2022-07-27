BMC elections: This is how you can track money spent by your corporators | File

Mumbai: With the upcoming BMC elections scheduled in the next few months, the Nagarikayan Research Centre has come forward to help citizens evaluate the work of their corporators.

The centre will guide citizens to review the money spent by their former corporators on the development of their civic wards.

The centre has been evaluating the money spent by corporators over the past few years.

They have also published report cards of a few corporators. However, going a step further this time, the centre has release a short video on guiding the citizens on how to check 'purchase orders' on the BMC website and find out where the former corporators have spent public money allocated to them. In the last six years the centre has come out with 56 report cards of 44 corporators.

Anand Bhandare, coordinator, Nagarikayan Research Centre said, “Since the order is now made available online, citizens can check and evaluate the performance of local a corporator.”

The video which was released a few days back is available in English and Marathi. It can be accessed on https://youtu.be/XvPhmNjBljw