BMC Elections 2022: Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv former Sena corporators, asks them to stay in touch with people

Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held meeting with former Shivsena corporators at Shiv Sena Bhavan. He said his corporators that opposition party leaders will approach you and lure you, but don't listen to them. You start visiting in your ward, work for people and teach lesson to rebellion" Said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray further said, "Patients of dengue, maleria, swine flu and covid are increasing in Mumbai. In such a situation, you should help people. Don't think about election. Whatever happens in election you should keep doing your work."

Along with the Shivsena corporator Shiv-Sena MP Arvind Sawant, MP Anil Desai former Minister Subhash Desai, MLA Anil Parab, Ravindra Vaykar and Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar were also present during the meeting.

Shiv-Sena had 97 corporators in last tenure of BMC out of which 13 corporators were absent during the meeting. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said some corporators were outside Mumbai and some had unavoidable personal work. Hence they couldn't attend the meeting. These absentees had informed party leaders well in advance.

According to sources, "former corporator of Dahisar and rebellion Sheetal Mhatre, Prabhadevi Corporator Samadhan Sarvankar, Kurla Corporator Dilip Lande, Byculla corporator and former Standing Committee chairman, Yashwant Jadhav and Vaishali Shevale, Sister in law of MP Rahul Shevale were absent during the meeting.

Further, former BEST Chairman and Worli Corporator Ashish Chemburkar, Shivsena Group leader and Dadar corporator, Vishakha Raut and Amey Ghole, Corporator from Wadala were also absent during the meeting.

Amey Ghole told FPJ, "On Thursday afternoon we had been informed about meeting but one person from my constituency died today and I was in Seven Hills hospital. I have already informed senior leaders about my personal problem."