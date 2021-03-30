BMC disconnects sewer lines of property tax defaulters

Just a day ahead of the end of the financial year 2020-2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday disconnected sewer lines of four properties and confiscated valuables, and sealed another four whose owners have not paid up their property tax arrears. The action is part of BMC's ongoing action against property tax defaulters.

In the financial year 2020-21, the BMC had set a target to collect property tax of Rs. 5,200 crore but so far property tax of Rs. 4,536 crore has been collected.

BMC officials said that on Tuesday, dues of around Rs 8. 71 crore were pending of a hotel in the K-West ward. “Despite repeated requests and notices, the property tax was not paid. So the sewerage line of this property has been cut off,” said a BMC official. Besides this Sewer lines of three other properties also in K-west ward were also disconnected and blocked by the BMC.

BMC usually disconnects water supply connections of properties owned by defaulters however the civic has now even begun disconnecting/ blocking sewer lines too.

The BMC has a total outstanding property tax of close to Rs 20,000 crore to be recovered from various property owners across the city. The BMC had in February 2021 begun attaching the property defaulters for failing to pay property tax. Officials said attachments are part of the BMC’s drive to recover property tax dues from violators. The civic body had taken the action against 11,661 defaulters of property tax by initiating the process of attachment of their properties, while the process of auctioning 42 properties has already been initiated, to recover tax arrears of Rs 210 crores.

The deadline of March 8 was given to the defaulters to clear the dues.

According to figures collated till February 2, 2021, the civic body had managed to collect only Rs 1,473 crores as property Tax collection, which increased to Rs. 2,002 crores by February 25, 2021. The collection has now jumped to Rs 4563 on Tuesday according to BMC officials, thanks to the tax recovery drive initiated by the property tax and assessment department from March 9.