BMC dabbling in Ayurveda, now, taking a cue from Kerala which administered Zingivir-H

Mumbai: Now, the BMC is exploring Ayurvedic avenues for drugs that could be given to its health workers as prophylaxis (a treatment given to prevent a disease).
This move comes in the wake of news that Kerala has begun clinical trials for Ayurvedic drug Zingivir-H tablet. Currently, 15 patients out of 120 are being administered this drug on an experimental basis.
The Clinical Trial Registry of India has approved this medicine for trial on Covid-19 patients. Following this, the BMC is considering using it, said the doctor. Incidentally, Zingivir-H is effective in treatment of respiratory infections, viral fever, and acute viral bronchitis.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said a committee would take a final call after discussion with health experts and the Ayurveda department.
We are trying all possible ways to control the spread of infection. Once the committee submits its report, these medicines will be given to the frontline warriors, he said.
Currently, the BMC is giving HCQ and Arsenic album 30 to healthcare workers, policemen and others who are in close contact with infected patients. “All these drugs are being given under corporate social responsibility activity and are preventive measures to control the infection.
We have also requested the Ayush department to provide more homeopathy medicines,” said a doctor. Dr Avinash Bondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, said there was no concrete evidence to suggest that HCQS, Arsenic album 30 and Zingivir-H could be administered as preventatives.
“The BMC is trying every possible way to save its frontline warriors from contracting infection. But as studies on these medicines are still underway, it is too early to comment,” he said.
Last month, after the Indian Council for Medical Research cleared hydroxyquinone (HCQ) for preventive use by healthcare providers, police, and others in contact with Covid-19 patients, the Maharashtra government decided to administer it to frontline warriors in the pandemic.