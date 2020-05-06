BMC dabbling in Ayurveda, now, taking a cue from Kerala which administered Zingivir-H

Mumbai: Now, the BMC is exploring Ayurvedic avenues for drugs that could be given to its health workers as prophylaxis (a treatment given to prevent a disease).

This move comes in the wake of news that Kerala has begun clinical trials for Ayurvedic drug Zingivir-H tablet. Currently, 15 patients out of 120 are being administered this drug on an experimental basis.

The Clinical Trial Registry of India has approved this medicine for trial on Covid-19 patients. Following this, the BMC is considering using it, said the doctor. Incidentally, Zingivir-H is effective in treatment of respiratory infections, viral fever, and acute viral bronchitis.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said a committee would take a final call after discussion with health experts and the Ayurveda department.