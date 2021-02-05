BMC councillor Nehal Shah demands toll exemption

Furious over the long chaotic queue at Mumbai toll plazas, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Councillor Nehal Shah has demanded toll exemption. Daily, one or two kilometres long queues are seen at Mumbai toll plazas, especially at Thane, Airoli and Vashi. "One who buys a vehicle from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai pays maximum taxes to the government. However, everyday they suffer at these toll plazas. It seems never ending. No value the car buyer gets in exchange of the taxes they pay," Shah said.

The BMC councillor furthermore stated, there is a rule, if at a particular toll plaza the queue is beyond the yellow line, the operator should allow vehicles to pass without paying any toll. However, the rule is not applied anywhere. The state government should exempt the public from paying any toll for a certain time period.

Reportedly, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) incharge of the city’s five toll plazas will implement 100 per cent FASTag lanes starting from March 15. The officials believe 100 per cent FASTag at all toll plazas will prevent long queues. However, to encourage users to use FASTag, it is imposing a double toll currently at the Bandra-Worli sealink.