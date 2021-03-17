BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal bags ‘Maharashtrian of the year' award for leading COVID-19 fight in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Tuesday, was presented with the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2021 Award’ for his efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 in Mumbai.
The function was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who handed over the award to Chahal.
"It has been an honour and privilege to receive ‘LOKMAT - MAHARASHTRIAN OF THE YEAR – 2021 AWARD’ at the hands of Hon’ble Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Government of India at New Delhi yesterday for an exemplary performance in fight against COVID-19. This award was decided through online voting by 2.5 million people," Chahal informed through a text message.
He further said that he dedicates the award to Team MCGM. "I dedicate this Award to Team MCGM without whom it would have been beyond imagination to receive such a great honour in my lifetime. Team MCGM resolves to do its best to effectively and convincingly defeat COVID-19 in the ongoing war against COVID pandemic," Chahal said.
In September last year, Chahal was bestowed with the ‘Covid Crusaders Award 2020’. He was acknowledged for his "contribution in controlling coronavirus infection" in the financial capital, Mumbai. The award was jointly presented by the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce and the US Embassy in Mumbai.
Chahal was appointed as the BMC commissioner in May last year amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Earlier, he held the post of the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development).
