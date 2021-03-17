BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal bags ‘Maharashtrian of the year' award for leading COVID-19 fight in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Tuesday, was presented with the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2021 Award’ for his efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The function was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who handed over the award to Chahal.

"It has been an honour and privilege to receive ‘LOKMAT - MAHARASHTRIAN OF THE YEAR – 2021 AWARD’ at the hands of Hon’ble Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Government of India at New Delhi yesterday for an exemplary performance in fight against COVID-19. This award was decided through online voting by 2.5 million people," Chahal informed through a text message.