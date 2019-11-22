BMC collects Rs 9 lakh in illegal parking

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again taken action on vehicle owners for illegally parking their vehicles in no-parking zones. BMC collected Rs 9 lakh as fine from the violators by penalising more than 136 vehicle owners.

In the recent action taken by BMC, those owners have been penalised whose vehicles were parked on five important routes within a radius of 500 metres of authorised public parking space. Apart from this, the heavy vehicles parked in the no-parking zone were also penalised.

A total fine of Rs 8,89,435 was collected from 136 vehicles in just three days — from November 18 to November 20. The vehicles against which action was taken include 39 heavy vehicles, 79 cars, 5 three wheelers and one two-wheeler.

The civic authority has made arrangements for pay and park for public vehicles at 23 spots of various places in the city.

The five important routes that BMC had announced are Maharishi Karve Marg and Gokhale Marg in South Mumbai, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in eastern suburbs and Swami Vivekananda Marg and New Link Road in western suburbs.