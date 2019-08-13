BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on ground zero, supervising flood relief

Mumbai: Praveen Pardeshi, who was the collector of Latur in 1993, when the devastating earthquake occurred in Latur, coordinated the relief and rehabilitation measures in a systematic manner.

Today, Pardeshi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, is back to ground zero, this time in Sangli to supervise the relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas.

Though the last two days there has been no rain in Sangli and Kolhapur, where the flood levels have begun to recede, there is a prediction for very heavy rains.

The civic body has come forward to help the flood-affected people. BMC has sent a team of 30 doctors with medicines and other essentials to Kolhapur and Sangli.

A team of 30 doctors and 45 staff from the health department have already reached Kolhapur. The BMC, has sent a team of staff from different departments, mainly fire brigade, solid waste management, insect defective department and sewage operations department.

The team will work in disposing the waste material collected from the roads and spraying insecticides to prevent any outbreak of illnesses or epidemic, which can occur due to floods.

“A team of officials, workers and labour left for Sangli and Kolhapur with 10 dumpers, sprays for insecticides and pesticides, have left for western Maharashtra,” said Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner and in-charge of SWM.