BMC withdraws tender for overpriced body bags

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stated that it withdrew its tenders for overpriced body bags which were being brought at double the original price.

General secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, Vivekanand Gupta took to his Twitter and stated that the dead body bags cost around Rs 600, is being purchased by civic body at Rs 6,719.

"The BMC is getting engaged in corruption at a time when there is a pandemic outbreak and everyone's life is at stake" Gupta told FPJ.

"The body bags are clearly available within a price range between Rs 600-1,200. While the BMC in its official tender is stating that it has procured it for Rs 6,719. This is a shameful act and everyone involved in this must be put on trial and should be terminated from their jobs," Gupta stated.

The order for the body bags was awarded to an Aurangabad based disaster equipment supplying private firm, Vedant Innotech. After Gupta brought up the issue on Twitter, several social activists including Anjali Damania echoed similar sentiments claiming that the actual price of the body bags was much lower. The matter went viral over social media, however on Friday the civic body in a statement stated it has cancelled orders for body bags which was due.

In the statement, the civic body stated, earlier in April, the civic body had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) ordering medical safety equipments like face masks, gloves, PPE suits etc. The first EoI was floated on April 10, while there had been no response, a second EOI was floated on April 21, again, there was no response. For the third time an EOI was floated on May 2 and the tender was awarded to Vedant Innotech.

In the statement, the civic body stated that the body bags were procured adhering to the guidelines laid by the union ministry of health and several standards of quality were needed to be met for the product in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The civic body further claimed, that the tender was awarded to the lowest bidder and also mentioned that in the central government websites the selected product is priced at Rs 7,800 whereas the product is made available to the corporation at Rs 6,700. Till date the civic body has procured around 2,200 body bags for the BMC run hospitals and another tender was passed on May 23 for the purchase of body bags in view of possible future needs.

But on Friday BMC on its statement has notified that civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal has cancelled the May 23 tender due to insufficient response from the organisations which met technical criteria and has ordered retendering.