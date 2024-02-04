BMC Budget 2024: Civic Body Allots ₹232 Cr For Fire Brigades Across Mumbai

Representational photo | File

Mumbai: The BMC has allotted Rs232 crore in the Budget 2024-25 for the maintenance and upliftment of Fire Brigade Department (FBD). Last year BMC had made provision of Rs216.01 crore for the FBD. Various projects have been undertaken to upgrade the infrastructure and capability of the department, including purchase of fire drone for firefighting and surveillance purposes.

The budget also mentioned a project called 'Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response' (PEER) under which various projects have been undertaken by the FBD. The FBD will buy 35 battery-operated smoke exhauster and blowers, six robotic lifesaving buoys for the rescue of drowning people, procurement of three fire fighting vehicles and three jumbo tankers for newly commissioning fire stations.

New Fire Stations Across City To Be Ready Soon

Work of construction of new fire stations at Thakur Village, Kandivali east and LBS Road, Kanjurmarg West will be completed soon and the work of construction of new stations at Juhu Tara Road Santacruz West, Mahul Road Chembur and Tilak Nagar will be started at the earliest.

FBD will also procure three ariel ladder platform, one turn table ladder and six jeeps. FBD has also proposed to build state of the art building fire and confined space rescue training system for simulating various types and intensity of fires and building collapse rescue situations.