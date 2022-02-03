BMC Budget 2022: Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal presents budget of Rs 45949.21 crore for FY 2022-23, 17.70% higher than previous year

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday unveiled the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2022-23 is ₹45949.21 crore which exceeds the Budget Estimates of 2021-22 i.e. ₹39038.83 crore by 17.70%.

This year onwards BMC will be focussing on ‘Ease of Living’ for it’s Citizens in addition to ‘Quality of Living’. BMC has started the process of empanelment of Urban Space Designers who would study and rework on the roads, foot paths and community spaces to increase the ‘Ease of Walking’.

The Ease of Safety on the streets will be improved by installation of Street lights in locations where they are needed in more numbers giving safety to citizens including women and children.

The Roads department and bridges department by Cement Concrete roads and new bridges will improve the ‘Ease of Commute’ within the City.

BMC wants to focus on the younger generation and give the best to them to prepare themselves for the future and hence the budget outlay for Education has been increased tremendously this year.

BMC has increased the health infrastructure outlay this year tremendously to Rs 6933 crore.

The Budget Estimates of revenue income for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 27811.57 crore revised to Rs 37538.41 crore, a rise by Rs 9726.84 crore. The actual income received upto January 2022 is Rs 30851.18 crore. The estimated Revenue Income for the financial year 2022-23 is proposed to Rs 30743.61 crore which is Rs 2932.04 crore more than Budget Estimates of 2021-22.

Meanwhile, in a step towards providing citizens easy access to our services, BMC has launched a Whatsapp Chatbot under no. 8999-22- 8999 on 14 January 2022. This will facilitate easy access to about 80 services of BMC. Citizens by using this app can avail the facility to apply for shop licence, to pay various charges, to get information of BMC activities through their Whatsapp 24 × 7 without visiting BMC offices. There is no need of any registration etc.

BMC is the only Municipal Corporation to work on Municipal specific framework for Ease of Doing Business, focusing on Ease of Compliance, Ease of Monitoring and Ease of Service Delivery.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:28 AM IST