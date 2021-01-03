BMC awaits green nod from forest dept for Yari Road-Lokhandwala bridge construction

It has been more than eight years since its conceptualisation but construction works for the proposed Yari Road-Lokhandwala bridge is yet to see the light of the day.

The construction was proposed way back in 2012 and the 210 metre bridge was to be built over the Kavathe Creek connecting Lokhandwala Back road with the Yari Road at Andheri West.

Once the proposed bridge is constructed, Mumbaikars could travel between Lokhandwala and Versova within five minutes, which at present takes nearly 40 minutes as there's no direct link between the two areas. The announcement of the project left local residents elated as motorists have to travel an extra 2.5 km daily to reach Link Road, and the proposed Bridge will supposedly cut the distance to 350 metre.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was unable to start construction works as the Bombay High Court had stayed the project after 13 local residents of a Versova housing society filed a PIL citing the project would increase traffic and add to the woes of residents. However, earlier on December 5, the Bombay HC had cleared the path for the construction by dismissing the plea.

Knowing there's no further legal constraint, local residents became anxious demanding immediate resumption of construction works.

While the civic body stated, that its waiting for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department of the state government.

"The proposed bridge will be constructed over an area that belongs to the forest department and there are a number of mangroves also, we are not destroying any of the trees still to be on the we are awaiting for the NOC certificate" Satish Thosar, deputy chief engineer - BMC Bridges Department (suburbs) told FPJ.

Earlier, environmentalists had also expressed their concern about a bridge being built over the mangroves.

"It appears, the HC is ready to give its clearance to any project now and will not give a second thought about preserving the mangroves" Stalin Dayanand, environmentalist and director of NGO Vanashakti, told FPJ.

The local residents said the flyover is the need of the hour and its works should be commenced soon.