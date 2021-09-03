Mumbai: BMC asks shops, slums to take down makeshift sheds

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to more than 300 commercial establishments and slum owners for setting up makeshift monsoon sheds as an extension to their existing premises. Civic officials said these sheds pose a threat to the adjoining properties and establishments and pedestrians on footpaths.

The local L-ward office of the civic body that covers the areas of Kurla and Asalpha has begun sending these notices.

An official said many commercial establishments, located inside industrial establishments, have started to set up these sheds illegally. “The BMC has a process of issuing permission but it seems none of these establishments had applied in the first place,” said the official.

The official added that every year prior to monsoon season the civic body issues notices to licensed retailers about setting up of sheds, following which officials carry out an inspection and give permission.

“We understand that a makeshift shed is required during monsoon but if not built properly, they may fall anytime and cause injury to pedestrians,” the official said.

Civic officials also maintained that owing to the High Court orders they are unable to carry out any demolition until September 30.

“We are issuing letters only for taking down the extended portions as of now. A strict crackdown may be carried out after the order is amended,” said the official.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:24 AM IST