BMC asks 80 families to vacate amid pandemic

80 families of Pramila Nagar co-operative housing society at Kanderpada Dahisar West were shocked about the BMC's abrupt decision of wanting them all to vacate their houses despite the alarming situation of coronavirus and especially when monsoon has already arrived in the city. The building had been declared 'most dangerous' by the corporation last year in July. Back then the corporation gave 30 days to the residents to vacate the building stating that the structure is in a ruinous condition and likely to fall and was dangerous to any person occupying it. However, the authority remain silent during this whole period and is now taking action after a year, has left the residents amazed.

"On Monday the corporation officials along with the police force took action by disconnecting electricity and water supply to all four wings of the housing society without giving the 48 hours notice. We agree that the building is categorized under C1- most dangerous the previous year but why is the BMC taking action now and asking us to vacate the building in the middle of pandemic? Also they failed to show us any new order," said Kamal Parmar, a resident of the housing society.

Following the residents pleas that came together against the action the R-North ward office, the corporation has temporarily restored the electricity connection and water supply. "80 families live here and many have elderly people and pregnant women at their houses so we requested them to restore the utilities. They agreed to give us a short relief only after giving the self-declaration that the residents should act either by vacating the place or seek relief from court in next seven days. Besides, we will be held responsible for any mishap that takes place," explained Parmar.

Family of Sudarshan Singh, who is the secretary of the housing society, expressed similar anguish. His daughter Shweta Sawant said, "In this lockdown many people lost their jobs and others not getting salaries on time. This is a working class housing society therefore affording a rented flat in Mumbai is not so easy for everyone staying here. I am a mother of two children and I am worried about how to pay their school fees due to lack of income. And now the BMC wants us to shift in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic. Renting a flat in Mumbai in such distressful time will only add to our woes. Moreover, no housing society is allowing new people to rent flat due to coronavirus. Therefore, even if we try to shift to some other place it won't be that easy."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Ghosalkar former corporator told the Free Press Journal, "I along with the residents requested the BMC to provide some relief on humanity grounds and accordingly they have been given a seven days time to approach the court. Now, BMC action will rely on court's direction." He asserted that though the building was declared dangerous last year, in the month of February 2020 the authority was expected to take a follow up but due to coronavirus it did not happen. Therefore, BMC is acting now. "If BMC fails to take action against most dangerous buildings than we blame them. Many officials also lost their job in previous cases. Alerting citizens living in such dangerous buildings is also the job of BMC."

Interestingly the ground plus four storeyed Pramila Nagar Cooperative Housing Society comprising four wings having 20 apartments in each was supposed to go for redevelopment and the appointed developer Hi-Tech Hafizi was waiting for an IOD from the BMC that was likely to be obtained by March 30. However, as lockdown was implemented the building redevelopment plan got stuck, informed the residents.