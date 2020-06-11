BMC appoints Dr Gautam Bhansali as Chief Coordinator for smooth management of beds for COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Close on the heels of show cause notices served by the state government to four leading private hospitals for denying the admission for COVID-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appointed Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consulting Physician at the Bombay Hospital as chief coordinator between the civic body and the private hospitals for smooth bed management. Dr Bhansali will contact all the concerned hospitals to coordinate all issues related to bed management and ensure that maximum patients get seamless and efficient services from these hospitals.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, who issued order on June 10, has said, ''Dr Bhansali shall remain in contact with the Director Disaster Management Department of BMC, IAS officers appointed to supervise various issues pertaining to the private hospitals. The appointment is honorary and with Dr Bhansali’s consent and his appointment will continue till further orders.''

Bhansali’s appointment is crucial as Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope personally visited few private hospitals and found that they were not complying with the state government’s 80:20 bed allocation formula. The formula envisages that the private hospitals will have to allot 80% beds to both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients at the government determined rates while they can allot and charge their own rates on the remaining 20% beds. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week had expressed serious displeasure over the private hospital’s stand and asked BMC to put in place a special mechanism for smooth bed management.