BMC announces 24-hour water cut in parts of South Mumbai on September 25 and 26

Brace yourself for 24 hours water cut in parts of South Mumbai as BMC is set to undertake an inspection of the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir (BHR) at Mazgaon.

According to Mid-Day, parts of South Mumbai will have to endure complete water cut for 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday (10 am to 10 am). Residents of A, B and E wards will be affected due to the repair work. The BMC has appointed consultants for the reconstruction of Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir. They will inspect the reservoir on September 25 and 26.

Residents of A Ward's Naval Dockyard; B Ward's P D'mello Road, Sant Tukaram Road, Flank Road, Keshavji Naik Road E Ward: BPT, Dockyard Road, Gun Powder Road, Carpenter Road, Nawab Tank Road, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, J J Hospital, etc will have to water cut on September 25.

On September 26, residents of B Ward's Dongari Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Jakeria Masjid Street, Mohd Ali Road, Pydhoni etc; E Ward's Madanpura, N M Joshi Marg, Kasturba Hospital will have face water cut.