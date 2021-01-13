BMC allows schools to conduct Class 10 & 12 board exams offline

In order to prevent the academic loss, the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed schools to conduct offline board examinations of Classes 10 and 12.

Late night on Tuesday, the BMC education department released a notice stating, "Schools of different boards such as Cambridge, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) under the BMC jurisdiction can conduct board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 as per schedule."

The civic education department further said, "Schools can reopen in order to conduct these exams offline by maintaining all Covid-19 SOPs, social distancing, safety, and precautionary measures. Though schools in Mumbai are currently shut offline they will be allowed to reopen to conduct board exams to avoid academic loss of any student."

Schools affiliated with the Cambridge International board have scheduled board exams starting from January 23, 2021. While the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin in May.

In addition, the BMC education department is mulling over the decision to reopen all schools offline for Classes 9 to 12 starting from January 18. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "We are waiting for a final decision from the municipal commissioner regarding reopening of schools offline for Classes 9 to 12 in view of the board exams."

The BMC educational department has allowed American Consulate and other Consulate schools to reopen offline from January 18 by maintaining all Covid-19 SOPs, cleanliness, safety and precautionary measures. While, all other schools in Mumbai have been directed to remain shut offline till January 15, 2021, as per BMC education department directions of December 30, 2020.