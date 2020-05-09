BMC acquires SoBo SRA building for COVID-19 patients

Gaikwad said, "There are total 118 flats in this ground plus 22 storeyed buildings located at MP Mill Compound. But since two floors will be reserved for doctors, 102 flats will be used for CCC2 facility (asymptomatic patients). Thus about 500 beds will be made available in this facility alone."

On Thursday the civic ward started this facility with 140 beds for the COVID patients. Gaikwad stated that in each apartment a total of five patients arrangement has been made. Moreover, the Marine Lines' Grant Medical College Gymkhana has also been acquired for quarantine purpose, he added.

With the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gearing up with more isolation beds. Till May 7, up to 10 am in Mumbai total 10,714 people are recorded COVID infected. Of which, 769 are the new cases and 412 are total deaths, while 1,776 people have been recovered according to the report issued by the state Public Health Department.

Besides this, the G-South civic ward which has also several COVID positive cases, is also setting up quarantine facility at Mahalaxmi Race Course, after establishing the biggest quarantine facility at NSCI Dome earlier. While Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is also establishing isolation facility for non-critical COVID patients in one of the BKC grounds comprising of 1,000 beds capacity.