BMC: 7-day campaign; Received 1670 complaints of potholes, 91% solved

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the standing committee meeting held on Wednesday, said that they have received 1670 complaints of potholes till the sixth day of the 7-day campaign ‘Pothole Challenge 2019’. They claimed, out of these, 91 per cent complaints were addressed by the corporation.

BMC have launched the 7-day campaign starting from November 1 to November 7. Under the move, the civic body has urged citizens to report about potholes on its official app and win Rs 500 if they were not repaired within 24 hour. The concerned officer would have to pay the amount from his pocket.

The BMC will call the complainants to confirm whether the pothole was filed or not. However, five per cent of the total potholes were not filled in the stipulated 24 hours, for which administration is not willing to give any reason.

The leader of Opposition Ravi Raja raised questions about how many people got the reward as 9% per cent of the complaints were remained unsolved. People didn’t even know whom to approach to enquire about the money if the work is not done within 24 hours. On this, Sanjay Darade, chief engineer, roads department, said that the remaining nine per cent of the complaints will be addressed soon and the potholes will be filled.