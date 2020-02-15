Bloomberg Square Mile 2020: Record number expected for Mumbai relay

The annual Bloomberg Square Mile Relay has exceeded entries of last year’s race, as it returns to Mumbai for the second time on Thursday, March 6, 2020, following a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019. Organisers have said that businesses are registering in large numbers and anticipate the number of teams on the start line to be significantly up from last year.
Some of the city’s major companies will again take to the start line, including the likes of Axis, Barclays, Edelweiss Financial Services, Federal Bank, Google, IDFC Bank, LinkedIn, Macquarie, Mastercard, Michael Page, Nomura, Reserve Bank of India, SBI Funds Management, Standard Chartered among many others.
The internationally-renowned annual event, which also takes place in 11 other cities across the world, will see the city’s top businesses to come together, as teams of ten employees, each take turns to run the unique one-mile (1.6km) route at Jio Garden, BKC, all in a bid to be crowned the fastest company in the city.
The focal point of the race is to make an important and meaningful contribution to the city in a bigger and better way, through the charity arm of the event called The Extra Mile. This year’s race saw over $20,000 donated to support livelihood programs through the event’s charity partner Magic Bus, working in some of the toughest communities in Mumbai to give young people the tools and resources to get employed. The 2020 event will see 25% of team entry fees donated to another important local cause, focused on using the power of sport to make a lasting difference to the lives of people in the city.
Feedback for the first race in Mumbai was extremely positive, with a participant from Standard Chartered commenting: “I have attended many running events, but this event stands out. It was a fantastic evening, very well organized and an awesome post run party. Can’t ask for more. Keep up the good work, you have set a high benchmark!”
James Hassett, Managing Director of Square Mile Sport, the owners of the event, said: “We’re all really excited about returning to Mumbai after such a brilliant first year, as we loved how the city really embraced the relay and the reaction has been fantastic! Corporate wellness is an increasingly important issue for corporations in the city and the fantastic energy and infectious enthusiasm the relay brings goes hand-in-hand with companies wanting to improve the wellbeing of their employees.”
“We are incredibly proud to be working alongside Bloomberg, positively impacting corporations and the community in Mumbai and look forward to many more successful years in the city. This year is shaping up to be a memorable one, so I encourage anyone thinking of their business taking part, to come and experience it first hand – it’s an event like no other!”
