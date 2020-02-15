Bloomberg Square Mile 2020: Record number expected for Mumbai relay

The annual Bloomberg Square Mile Relay has exceeded entries of last year’s race, as it returns to Mumbai for the second time on Thursday, March 6, 2020, following a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019. Organisers have said that businesses are registering in large numbers and anticipate the number of teams on the start line to be significantly up from last year.

Some of the city’s major companies will again take to the start line, including the likes of Axis, Barclays, Edelweiss Financial Services, Federal Bank, Google, IDFC Bank, LinkedIn, Macquarie, Mastercard, Michael Page, Nomura, Reserve Bank of India, SBI Funds Management, Standard Chartered among many others.

The internationally-renowned annual event, which also takes place in 11 other cities across the world, will see the city’s top businesses to come together, as teams of ten employees, each take turns to run the unique one-mile (1.6km) route at Jio Garden, BKC, all in a bid to be crowned the fastest company in the city.

The focal point of the race is to make an important and meaningful contribution to the city in a bigger and better way, through the charity arm of the event called The Extra Mile. This year’s race saw over $20,000 donated to support livelihood programs through the event’s charity partner Magic Bus, working in some of the toughest communities in Mumbai to give young people the tools and resources to get employed. The 2020 event will see 25% of team entry fees donated to another important local cause, focused on using the power of sport to make a lasting difference to the lives of people in the city.