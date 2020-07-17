Bloodbath in media continues: Mid-Day announces 'retrenchment' citing 'heavy losses'

After The Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, News Nation, The Indian Express, The Outlook, The Quint etc. took "measures" amid the pandemic and laid off their staff, the bloodbath in the media industry further continues.
Now, Mid-day has announced retrenchment citing heavy losses due to the pandemic. "Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world badly and most businesses have not been spared the ill effects. We have also faced the similar situation of severe economic losses due to the lockdown since March 25, 2020," the company said.
"There is a drastic fall in the production of the newspaper as readers as well as advertisement has reduced significantly since the lockdown. The readers are not keen on ordering newspaper due to the fear of coronavirus. There is also a shortage of distributors and people supplying newspaper at the readers' door," they added.
The notice added that the company has no resources for releasing the monthly wages and hence has taken the decision.
Earlier in the month, Business Standard discontinued its Sunday edition and at least six reporters from five bureaus as well as members of the sales and marketing team and design department were fired.
"We have also discontinued our Patna and Raipur Hindi editions with effect from July 1, 2020. The Sunday Business Standard will also be discontinued with effect from July 5, 2020, and the Weekend pullout will no longer be published on Saturdays from July 4, 2020," Shivendra Gupta, executive vice-president of the organisation said.
